Arachnophilia: Spiders ready for A-10 opener at Davidson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders have had plenty of time to reflect on last weekend’s head-scratching 15-point loss to Oral Roberts University, and head coach Chris Mooney believes the week-long break has benefited his squad as they prepare to open Atlantic 10 play on Saturday at Davidson.

“Anytime you get any break in basketball, it’s pretty good and can be productive,” Mooney said during the Spiders’ practice Friday afternoon.

Richmond (6-6) can put last Saturday’s ugly loss against a 4-10 ORU team in their rear view for good with a win over defending conference champion Davidson (7-4) on Saturday in both team’s A-10 opener. That will mean containing the conference’s top scorer, Jack Gibbs, who is coming off a 27-point effort in Davidson’s 105-75 win over Hartford on Wednesday.

“He’s averaged 22, 23 points per game for three years of college, that doesn’t happen often,” Mooney said of Gibbs. “He’s so comfortable and confident that even if he misses shots, he’s not going to hesitate the next time to try and make a play.

“You have to know where he is at all times.”

Richmond will lean on its own elite scoring threat, senior T.J. Cline, who is one of only two players in the country averaging at least 18 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists this season.

Who: Richmond Spiders (6-6) at Davidson Wildcats (7-4)

When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 2 p.m.

Where: Davidson, N.C.

Tune in: ASN (TV) or online

