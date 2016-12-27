HAVOC Haven: VCU vs. Howard

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Back at my home away from home in the Stu as the VCU Rams (9-3) face the Howard Bison (3-9) of the MEAC Conference.

This is the first meeting between the two schools.

Tonight’s starters: JeQuan Lewis, Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, Mo Alie-Cox, Jordan Burgess.

We've forced four turnovers and are 4-of-5 from the field. We can live with it. 11-2 Rams. #LetsGoVCU — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) December 28, 2016

I could TELL you things are going well for @VCU_Hoops (up 14-2 on Howard) or I could just SHOW you JeQuan Lewis's face pic.twitter.com/RE1wxOtedm — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) December 28, 2016

12:02 — Howard has gone on an 8-0 run to climb back into the game. VCU 16– HU 10.

Stat line: VCU has hit only one of their last six shots.

7:03 — VCU is on a 13-1 run over the last four minutes, going five-for-five from the field. VCU 29 — HU 13.

Stat line: Justin Tillman has eight points and four boards. He looks good and has been very active so far.

Howard freshman and former Millwood Bobcat Charles Williams (#13) leads Howard with 12 so far. Guess he loves playing at home. pic.twitter.com/M4DWIblRey — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) December 28, 2016

Halftime: VCU 48 — HU 22.

HALFTIME: @VCU_Hoops leads Howard 48-26. Rams' J Williams leads all scorers with 14. HU's (and Millwood's) Charles Williams leads HU with 13 — Mitch Carr (@mitchcarrtv) December 28, 2016

Stat line: Lewis has 13 points, Williams 14 points, Tillman five rebounds. Howard was held scoreless for the last three minutes of the half. VCU shot 55 percent from the floor in the 1st half.

Stat line: Williams (14), Lewis (17), Tillman (10) all in double figures.

11:18 — The onslaught continues. Howard has been held to six points in the 2nd half. VCU is now up by 40. VCU 68 — HU 28.

