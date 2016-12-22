HAVOC Haven: VCU vs. ULM

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is the holiday edition of the blog tonight as the VCU Rams (8-3) face the University of Louisianna-Monroe Warhawks (5-6) of the Sun Belt Conference.
This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Tonight’s starters: JeQuan Lewis, Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, Mo Alie-Cox, Jordan Burgess.
15:12 — Slow start for the Rams but you can see the momentum shift already. VCU 9 — ULM 6.
11:41 — Looks like I spoke too soon. VCU 14 — ULM 15.
Stat line: VCU is shooting 25 percent from the 3 point line.
Halftime: UJM 34 — VCU 32
Stat line: ULM has 19 points off VCU turnovers.
11:00 — Behind baskets from Mo Alie-Cox and Doug Brooks, VCU takes the lead. VCU 50 — ULM 46.
Stat line: Doug Brooks has come on in the 2nd half. All 9 of his points are in the second frame.
Stat line: Lewis, Doughty, Alie-Cox, Brooks — all in double figures.
Final: VCU 78 — ULM 65
