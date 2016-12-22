HAVOC Haven: VCU vs. ULM

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It is the holiday edition of the blog tonight as the VCU Rams (8-3) face the University of Louisianna-Monroe Warhawks (5-6) of the Sun Belt Conference.

This is the first meeting between the two schools.

Tonight’s starters: JeQuan Lewis, Justin Tillman, Jonathan Williams, Mo Alie-Cox, Jordan Burgess.

.@VCU_Hoops underway against Louisiana Monroe. Lead 9-6 after a Jordan Burgess 3-pointer, 15:12 1st half. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZP2wcSvIIw — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) December 23, 2016

15:12 — Slow start for the Rams but you can see the momentum shift already. VCU 9 — ULM 6.

11:41 1st half – ULM leads @VCU_Hoops 15-14. After only giving up 9 turnovers vs MTSU, Rams already have 5. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) December 23, 2016

11:41 — Looks like I spoke too soon. VCU 14 — ULM 15.

Timeout @VCU_Hoops 8:28 1st half. 8 turnovers now for the Rams, Will Wade fuming. Not the same team tonight that beat MTSU Saturday. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) December 23, 2016

This is bad. 10 turnovers now for @VCU_Hoops, 22% shooting. ULM leads 29-22 3:41 to play. Warhawks came to play, that's for sure. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) December 23, 2016

Stat line: VCU is shooting 25 percent from the 3 point line.

There's one way to reignite the crowd. JeQuan Lewis back-to-back 3s has @VCU_Hoops down 31-28 2:59 1st half. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) December 23, 2016

Halftime: UJM 34 — VCU 32

ULM building its lead over @VCU_Hoops 43-36 15:29 2nd half. Now 13 turnovers for the Rams, lot of careless passing out there. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) December 23, 2016

Stat line: ULM has 19 points off VCU turnovers.

After a Doug Brooks 3 the Siegel Center erupted to deafening heights. VCU back in this gsme 46-42 12:40 2nd half. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) December 23, 2016

11:00 — Behind baskets from Mo Alie-Cox and Doug Brooks, VCU takes the lead. VCU 50 — ULM 46.

Stat line: Doug Brooks has come on in the 2nd half. All 9 of his points are in the second frame.

Dougie!!! 3 straight from long range! Major fist pump as the Stu explodes! @VCU_Hoops leads 50-46 10:59 2nd half. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) December 23, 2016

Doug Brooks Saves Christmas™ #LetsGoVCU — VCU Basketball (@VCU_Hoops) December 23, 2016

4 IN A ROW. Dougie Brooks is feeding off the energy at the Stu. 59-48 @VCU_Hoops lead. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) December 23, 2016

Stat line: Lewis, Doughty, Alie-Cox, Brooks — all in double figures.

Final: VCU 78 — ULM 65

FINAL: @VCU_Hoops defeats ULM 78-65 behind Doug Brooks' 15 points on 5-straight threes made in the 2nd half. @8NEWS — Chip Brierre (@Chip8News) December 23, 2016

