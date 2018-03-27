School bus crashes into Chesterfield cemetery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No injuries were reported after a school bus crashed into a Chesterfield County cemetery early Tuesday morning.

Chesterfield police say a school bus and car were traveling eastbound on W. Hundred Road when the car cut off the school bus, forcing the bus to run off the road, through a fence and into Sunset Memorial Park.

No children were on board.

Police say some headstones were damaged, in addition to the fence.

The driver of the car was charged with improper passing.

One eastbound lane of W. Hundred Road is currently closed as crews are still on scene.

