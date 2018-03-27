Police on scene of barricade situation in Chester

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County responded to a barricade situation Tuesday morning.

Lt. Cimbal with Chesterfield Police tweeted around 8:45 a.m. that police are “currently dealing with a barricade situation” on Ludgate Road in Chester.

Police currently dealing with a Barricade situation in the Ludgate Rd area of Chester, Please avoid if possible — Lieutenant Cimbal (@LtCimbal046) March 27, 2018

A Chesterfield Police spokesperson later told 8News it’s a domestic situation involving a weapon.

According to police, a man is in the home threatening to harm himself. A woman was also inside the home but has made it out safely.

Police are advising people to avoid the area.

8News has crews heading to the scene. Stay with 8News for updates.

