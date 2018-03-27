Graffiti, vandalism continues through Richmond neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)-Neighbors living in Richmond’s Fan neighborhood are considering taking matters into their own hands when it comes to tackling the ongoing graffiti problem.

A resident shared surveillance video with 8News with what appears to be two men spray painting a building along Mulberry Street in the early morning hours.

Jamie Triffith, a resident of the Fan for five years, said graffiti is nothing new to her.

“It is unfortunate when it happens,” Triffith said.

While she hasn’t been the victim of graffiti on her property, Triffith said she understands how frustrating it must be for homeowners dealing with it.

“Art’s important but there’s better ways than graffiti for sure and just think about a different way to express yourself or be creative,” she said.

Residents have gone out of their way installing surveillance cameras and posting videos and photos to social media in hopes of catching the culprits in the act.

Resident Brandon Payne said it’s frustrating to see vandals continue to strike.

“Apply to art school,” Payne said. “You can do something better with your time and talent than defacing property.”

Richmond Police are investigating the reported cases of vandalism.

A meeting discussing how to report graffiti vandalism will be held Thursday, April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Byrd Park Roundhouse.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.