Crews battle house fire on Hull Street in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Fire crews battled a house fire early Tuesday morning in the city’s southside.

Richmond Battalion Fire Chief Bailey Martin told 8News the fire came in as an alarm call around 5:15 a.m. for a vacant house on Hull Street near the Jack Rabbit Convenience Store.

JUST IN: Part of Hull Street is closed by Jack Rabbit’s Convenience Store due to a fire crews are currently battling. I’m working to get info. pic.twitter.com/dAZQmED5ny — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 27, 2018

It took crews about 20 minutes to get the fire under control. There was no damage to any surrounding buildings.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

