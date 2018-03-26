Vietnam War veterans of Va. to be recognized this week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Monday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced March 29 and 30 have been designated to honor and celebrate the service of Virginia’s Vietnam War veterans.

There are about 725,000 veterans in Virginia. More than 200,000 of them served during the Vietnam era.

“It’s never too late to say ‘thank you’ to the brave men and women who have stepped up and answered the call to serve,” said Northam in a statement.

This Thursday, the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond is hosting an event.

“It’ll be a special way to not only acknowledge those that served in Vietnam but the women that served in Vietnam,” said director Clay Mountcastle.

The event is called “Women in the Vietnam Era.” The description online says it will cover the pivotal period of the 1960s and early 1970s when women were taking greater control of their futures — many pursuing careers as the country went to war again.

“We’re really all about education and discussion,” said Mountcastle. “So what we like to do here at the War Memorial is give people a bit of the how and the why those 12,000 names of Virginians are on the wall marking their sacrifice.”

The names of Virginians who lost their lives during the war are etched into the glass at the Virginia War Memorial.

“We think it’s certainly appropriate to set aside a few days to say thank you for that service,” said Mountcastle.

But Mountcastle said gratitude shouldn’t be limited to just designated days.

“There’s no expiration date for being thankful for people for their service,” he said.

Vietnam veterans can visit the Virginia War Memorial to receive a special Vietnam Veteran lapel pin.

The Women in Vietnam event is Thursday, March 29 at 6 p.m. at the War Memorial which is located at 621 S. Belvidere St. Event parking is next door at the Virginia Housing Development Authority Building.

