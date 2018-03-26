Roof of Tappahannock fitness center collapses

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WRIC) — The roof of a Tappahannock fitness center collapsed over the weekend.

River Fitness — located on Hobbs Hole Drive — posted pictures of the collapse on their Facebook page, which happened in their aquatics building Sunday morning.

The fitness center said no one was injured because the pool area had been closed off since Friday.

Although other areas of the building, including the locker rooms, lobby and fitness area were unaffected, the center will remain closed for a few days while the entire building is inspected.

“Thank you to God, who gave us the wisdom to close the Aquatics Area on Friday,” the center said in a Facebook post. “We are beyond thankful that we made that decision, even if we were ‘erring on the side of caution’ because 48 hours later, no one was in that building when the roof fell down!”

For updates on the center, visit their Facebook page or call (804) 443-0500.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips toiReport8@wric.com.