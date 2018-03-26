Residents react to fatal shooting in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was shot and killed in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers say they were called to the 1100 block of N 29th Street at 7:37 p.m., where they found a man lying unresponsive in a driveway. 8News spoke with multiple witnesses who lived close to where the shooting took place.

8News spoke with Matthew Lyell, who was working on cabinets in his backyard shed when he said he heard at least two gunshots.

“Out of nowhere, I hear this really loud bang sound,” Lyell told 8News.

Lyell then called his wife and went back to his house on 30th street.

Murray Withrow was driving his family home from a banquet when he saw a man on the ground next to a physical therapy office, with another man standing nearby.

“I asked the guy what happened,” Withrow told 8News, “He said that the guy had just been shot. And so I just did the best I could to get down and see if I could apply pressure and stop bleeding while calling 911 at the same time.”

Withrow said that the victim was a black man who appeared to be 50 years old. He opened the victim’s coat and found a gunshot wound.

“It was kind of hard to identify because there was blood kind of over much of his torso. But it seemed to be in the upper chest so I just applied pressure there.”

Paramedics arrived and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Withrow told 8News that he tried what he could.

“Do my best to see if he could survive. Um, I was really hoping and praying he would make it. Um yeah, it was really sad. A really tragic loss.”

