Police: Suspicious man approaches children playing in Tuckahoe area

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities are warning Henrico parents after they received a call about a suspicious man who approached a group of children playing in the Tuckahoe area on Friday.

A warning for parents in Henrico!@HenricoPolice got a call about a suspicious man who approached a group of kids playing in the Tuckahoe area. I spoke with one women who's lived there her whole life and has never experienced anything like this. To learn more watch @8NEWS at 12. pic.twitter.com/dVKHE5G0LP — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 26, 2018

According to police, the man was allegedly driving on Spalding Drive near Parham Road when he stopped and began asking children if they wanted to see something on his phone. The children immediately knew something was wrong, and told an adult who then reported it.

Henrico police say he’s an older white man with blonde or white hair.

If you see anything suspicious, call Henrico Police.

