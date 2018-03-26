Police ID man killed in Broad Street shooting; suspect arrested

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department has made an arrest and identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal shooting on Broad Street.

Brian M. Tyler, 36, of Powhatan, was arrested by VCU Police Sunday and charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, VCU police officers heard a shot fired in the area of Broad and 4th streets, near a Subway restaurant.

The officers, along with Richmond police officers, arrived at the scene and found Brandon W. Ruffin, 29, of Richmond, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Young at (804) 646-3926 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or atwww.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

