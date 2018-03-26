Police: Chesterfield teacher charged with DUI blew twice the legal limit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An elementary school teacher is facing several charges, including DUI, following a traffic crash in Chesterfield County last week.

Chesterfield Police tell 8News the wreck occurred at around 3:10 p.m. in the 11700 block of Robious Road. Their investigation indicated that Kristin G. Rawls, who, according to the school’s website is a first-grade teacher at Bettie Weaver Elementary School, was looking at her phone when she crashed her vehicle into the rear of another.

According to court documents, Rawls’ BAC was .20 — which is more than twice the legal limit (.08) — at the time of the crash.

Rawls was also charged with texting while driving and following too closely.

After receiving tips from several concerned parents, 8News reached out to Chesterfield Schools for comment, but the district would not confirm whether or not Rawls was teaching on the day the incident occurred.

“We would be unable to comment on any potential personnel matter,” a school spokesperson replied.

