Man arrested in NY after stealing $60K in tools from Stafford business

STAFFORD, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested in New York after stealing $60,000 worth of property and a vehicle from a Stafford County business.

On March 2, police responded to a call regarding a larceny of tools from a locked box at Fredericksburg Public Auto Auction on Warrenton Road.

The victim informed the deputy that a man named Harry Herman Lamb had been staying in the room connected to the garage where the tools were stolen.

Examining the toolbox, the deputy observed that it had been pried open. The victim informed that approximately $60,000 worth of tools were stolen.

Stafford Police learned from New York State Police that Lamb was arrested after fleeing from police and crashing the vehicle he was driving. The vehicle Lamb had crashed was stolen from the auto auction.

New York State Police advised Stafford’s Sheriff’s Office that no tools were found from the vehicle Lamb was driving. Lamb confessed to detectives in New York that he sold the tools he stole at truck stops along the way to New York.

Lamb was charged in Stafford with grand larceny and petit larceny. In New York, Lamb was charged with possession of stolen property, eluding and several other charges.

