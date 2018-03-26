Henrico firefighter helps collapsed gym member

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County firefighter helped save a collapsed gym-goer.

Tunde Ogun used a wall-mounted defibrillator to help the resident that had been on a nearby treadmill.

The resident said he was glad he lived in the county and that the ambulance response time was less than 3 minutes.

Tunde graduated from Douglas S. Freeman High School, and played football for two years at the University of Cincinnati, before graduating from Christopher Newport University.

He’s been a firefighter for four years.

