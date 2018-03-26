Hanover Police looking to ID attempted burglary suspect

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a suspect in connection with an attempted commercial burglary.

At approximately 9:27 p.m., a suspect attempted to force their way into the side door of a business at the 8100 block of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

After failing to enter the business, the suspect left on foot and was last seen walking towards Elm Drive.

The suspect is described as a black male, with dark clothing, white and dark colored shoes and a white backpack.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who can identify this suspect, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

