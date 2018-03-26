Fire breaks out at vacant Petersburg building

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A fire broke out early Monday morning at a vacant Petersburg building.

Petersburg Fire Marshall James Reid said a person observed smoke coming from the building on Sycamore Street around 6:30 a.m.

Petersburg firefighters found an old mattress and cigarette butts in the building, leading them to believe squatters lived inside.

“The wooden doors were forced open and when they looked inside, they found fire on the lower portion floor level of the structure,” Reid said.

There were no injuries reported.

Fire crews are currently assessing the damage.

