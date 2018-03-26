Crime Solvers: Crime of the week 3-26-2018

(WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers program needs your help to solve a shooting that left a man badly injured.

Just after 4:30 a.m. on Monday, March 19, residents on Sexton Drive reported hearing multiple gunshots. As officers responded to the call, they discovered a male victim at one of the homes suffering from gunshot wounds to his hand and leg. Officers learned that at least two male suspects had opened fire on the victim, and that other residents, including children, were fired upon as they fled the home. Thankfully, no one else was injured.

Investigators developed leads during the investigation, but they need your help to piece the clues together. For more information, visit crimesolvers.net and Facebook @CrimeSolversCCH.

If you can help identify the shooters in this case, or have information about any unsolved crime in, or person wanted by, Chesterfield or Colonial Heights, you can submit a tip through the Crime Solvers hotline at 748-0660 or through the P3 Tips app. Whichever method you use, you will remain anonymous, and, if your tip helps, you could receive a cash reward.

