Crash closes I-95 south at Tech Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A portion of Interstate 95 south in Richmond was shut down Monday morning due to a multi-vehicle crash.

At one point, all southbound lanes of I-95 at the Tech Center — which is also near I-64 (mile marker 79) — were closed. Around 8 a.m., all lanes reopened.

Traffic now at a complete standstill on I-95 South as crews are working to clear the scene. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/EI1q1kFuY3 — Nick Conigliaro 8News (@NConigliaroNews) March 26, 2018

Driving past the accident. Multiple vehicles are involved in I95 south crash. pic.twitter.com/oHReC0pheS — Talya Cunningham (@Talya8news) March 26, 2018

An 8News viewer sent photos of the multi-vehicle crash, which shows the overturned car. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Although the lanes have reopened, drivers should continue to expect residual delays in the area.

