Chesterfield Schools to add 10 minutes to school day to make up for days missed

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools will extend the school day by 10 minutes starting Monday, April 9.

The plan is meant to make up for the time missed due to wintry and inclement weather, which forced students of Chesterfield to miss seven full days of instruction and have four two-hour delays.

Chesterfield students have missed approximately 48 hours of school due to bad weather.

Virginia law requires schools to fulfill a minimum of 990 instructional hours annually.

The school system has recouped the recess time lost to rain and inclement weather but still remains short of the required 990 instructional hours.

The additional 10 minutes will be added to the end of each school day until Friday, June 15.

June 15 will return to a three-hour early release for students.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.