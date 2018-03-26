Chesterfield relatives killed in Isle of Wight County crash

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two Chesterfield County residents were killed Monday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Isle of Wight County, east of Zuni.

The crash happened around 2:15 on Route 460 (Windsor Boulevard) near Yellowhammer Road. Authorities say a fertilizer truck was heading west toward Zuni when it swerved off the road.

The truck, driven by Walter Crocker Jr., then over-corrected to get back on the road, crossed over the center line, and hit a 2006 Chrysler PT Cruiser head-on.

The two people in the PT Cruiser, 60-year-old John Edgar Mallory and 65-year-old Early Garnett Mallory, were killed in the crash. Both were related and from Chesterfield County.

Crocker suffered serious injuries in the crash, but was talking to authorities at the scene. He was flown to Norfolk Sentara General Hospital via Nightingale for treatment.

He’s been charged with reckless driving, fail to maintain proper control.

