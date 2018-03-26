Chesterfield daycare provider sentenced to 11 years in infant’s death

Related Coverage Chesterfield daycare provider pleads guilty to 3-month-old’s death

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (AP) — An unlicensed daycare provider in Chesterfield County has been sentenced to 11 years in prison in the death of a 3-month-old boy and the neglect of his twin sister.

Carrie Persichini was sentenced Monday on two counts of felony child neglect and operating a home daycare without a state license.

Authorities said Persichini was caring for 16 children in August 2016 when 3-month-old Peter Hitt went into cardiac arrest. Attempts to revive him failed.

Virginia law requires home daycare providers to be licensed if they watch five or more children unrelated to them.

Persichini told police she put Peter and his twin sister in a Pack ‘n’ Play for a nap and later found Peter face down on his stomach with his head to the side.

