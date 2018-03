SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Spotsylvania sheriff is asking people to avoid the area of Spotsylvania Towne Center due to police activity.

Sheriff Roger L. Harris Sheriff said this in reference to a bomb threat.

Spotsylvania Towne Center is located on State Route 3, less than a mile west of I-95.

Other details of the situation are unclear at this time.

