2 charged after child found wandering alone in Henrico street

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police have arrested and charged two people after a child was found wandering alone on Friday.

Authorities responded to the intersection of Bandera Drive and Durango Road for an unsupervised child in the roadway. Officers were directed to the child’s home and later discovered the child was not being supervised when the child wandered off.

Toni Alexus Tyler and Andrew O’Neil Laboo were each charged with child neglect.

