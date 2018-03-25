Witness to deadly shooting: “It’s a shame; he was a young man”

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Richmond Police continue to investigate a homicide that happened in broad daylight on Sunday.

Jim Upton witnessed the shooting on East Broad and 4th Street, near a Subway restaurant.

“Three shots. Bang, bang, bang, just like that,” he recalled to 8News.

The scary scene unfolded in front of Upton outside the window of his girlfriend’s apartment.

“I looked out the window and saw people running. I saw a man running this way. The VCU cop was right there, he had him down right down on gunpoint,” Upton said.

Richmond Police say officers responded to shots fired around 3:15 in the afternoon. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds.

“They took him away, they were doing CPR on him,” Upton said.

Police say the man died due to his injuries, after being taken to a local hospital.

“It’s a shame it had to happen, he was a young man,” Upton said.

Broad Street was shut down to traffic for about three hours while Richmond and VCU Police investigated the incident. Police say detectives believe this was not an isolated incident. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police have not released a description of the suspect. If you have a tip, Richmond Police encourage you to contact Crime Stoppers at (804)-780-1000 or Major Crimes Detective M. Young (804)-646-3926.

This incident was the first of two homicide investigations in Richmond on Sunday.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.