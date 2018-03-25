Man shot and killed in Church Hill

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man was shot and killed in Richmond’s Church Hill neighborhood Sunday night.

Officers say they were called to the 1100 block of N 29th Street at 7:37 p.m., where they found a man laying lying unresponsive in a driveway. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is the second homicide in Richmond on Sunday. Earlier in the day, a man was shot and killed outside a Subway restaurant on Broad Street.

_____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.