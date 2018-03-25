Petersburg shooting suspect is on the run

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg Police are searching for a suspect they shot a man early Sunday morning.

Around 12:44 a.m., police say a man was shot in the stomach on the 1100 block of Hawk Street. They say his injuries are serious and he is in critical condition.

Officers say the suspect is Chimartal Wells, 29, from Petersburg. Wells also has outstanding warrants for Felonious Assault, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212.

