NASCAR postpones Sunday races after heavy snowfall

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — After heavy snowfall overnight, NASCAR says Sunday’s races at Martinsville Speedway are postponed until Monday.

NASCAR posted on it’s website early Sunday to make the announcement.

The Camping World Truck Series race is postponed until 11 a.m. Monday, followed by the Monster Energy Series around 2 p.m.

NASCAR sites worsened conditions overnight Saturday into Sunday for making the call to postpone.

A photo of the track covered in thick, white snow is shared online.

