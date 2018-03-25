Man robbed at gunpoint in Richmond’s Southside, police say

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man was robbed at gunpoint in the city’s Southside area Sunday, according to police.

Just after 11 a.m., two men armed with a handgun approached a man working in his yard, according to police. A scuffle ensued and police say cash was taken by the suspects. Shortly thereafter, the pair drove off, police added.

The victim suffered minor injuries, police said. He refused to be taken to the hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (804) 646-5533 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

