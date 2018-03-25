Fire forces two people out of Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD CO. Va. (WRIC) – A fire in Chesterfield County Sunday night leaves two people without a home.

Crews received a call around 6:00 p.m. Sunday to a house fire on Loyal Avenue between Petersburg and Colonial Heights.

When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the house.

The fire was under control 22 minutes.

The Chesterfield Fire Department told 8News the cause of the fire appears to be cooking related.

Two adults are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

No one was injured in this fire.