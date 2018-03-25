“Because she was, I am”: Community celebrates Richmond advocate Annie Giles

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Dozens of people came together to celebrate the life of the woman, known as the “mother” of Richmond’s Whitcomb Court.

Annie Giles passed away this week. Family members say she was 80 years old, and she lived in Whitcomb Court for decades.

Family, friends and people in the neighborhood gathered Sunday afternoon to honor her work for the community.

“There are a number of patriarchs in the Whitcomb Courts area, but she stands out like a rose in the bushes,” said Charles Willis, the executive director of United Communities Against Crime. Willis says Giles was a mentor of his, they met while working together at the Gospel Baptist Church.

Willis says Giles spread her love to everyone she met.

“She would speak directly to the drug dealers and say get off the block, get out of the corners. Ms. Annie Giles would speak to the folks down at city hall and city council. She was not afraid of those from the Congress, or the Senate, or the Mayor of the city,” Willis said. “Giles worked close together with them. Because of her love and respect for the community.”

Giles registered people to vote and helped create Richmond’s Family Resource Center.

“A lot of folks are elected because of Annie Giles. The contributions she’s made throughout the city of Richmond, and throughout Virginia and this country,” said James “J.J.” Minor, a family member of Giles.

Minor says Giles was an inspiration to him and many people who got involved in the community. He currently serves as the President of the NAACP branch in Richmond.

“I thank God for Annie Giles because she was – I am,” Minor said. “Her work here is done. She’s gone to a better place. Until we meet again, and I will see her again.”

