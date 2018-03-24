Richmond Kickers fall to Indy Eleven, 0 – 1, in home opener

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Kickers lost to the Indy Eleven in their 2018 season home opener at City Stadium.
The final score was 0 to 1.
____
