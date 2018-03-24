Police: Suspicious package at Buford Road Pharmacy was “heart monitor”

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Police responded to a report of a suspicious package near the Buford Road Pharmacy Saturday.

Officers were called just before 9 a.m. after a beeping boxed heart monitor was returned with the batteries still inside.

This prompted an investigation by Chesterfield Police, Virginia State Police and K-9s as a precautionary measure. The Virginia State Police Bomb Unit was also on scene assisting Chesterfield PD.

Frequent shoppers at the pharmacy were shocked to hear about the heavy police presence.

“It’s just scary knowing that something like this could happen in little Bon Air,” Christy Neighbors, of Bon Air, said. “You think this little neck of the woods doesn’t see anything like that.”

Police say the situation was given an “all clear” around 3:40 p.m.

