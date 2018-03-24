Man, woman injured in overnight Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man and a woman were injured in two early morning shootings Saturday, according to police.

Police say the first incident happened in 2000 block of Creighton Road around 12:10 a.m. There, police say a man was shot in the leg.

The second shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Lamb Avenue just before 1:10 a.m., police added. A woman was injured after a bullet grazed her head.

Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

