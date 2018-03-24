Man shot on Richmond’s southside, then drove himself to Mr. Submarine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police say a man was shot on the city’s southside Saturday evening.

It happened around the 4300 block of Lynhaven Avenue around 8 p.m., according to police. After being shot in the shoulder, the man drove himself to the Mr. Submarine restaurant on Bells Road to call police.

Officers say the victim was taken to VCU Medical Center and is in stable condition.

Richmond Police have not yet identified a suspect in this case.

This is the third shooting Richmond Police responded to on Saturday. Just after midnight, a man and woman were shot on the southside. In all three cases, the victims were taken to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

