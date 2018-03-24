Firefighters respond to a large house fire in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Firefighters responded to a large house fire in Chesterfield early Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 11300 block of Buckhead Terrace in the Reed Landing development about 3:30 a.m. There, fire crews battled a fully engulfed 8,000 square-foot house.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire. The house was under renovation.

The cause is under investigation.

_____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.