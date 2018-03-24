Firefighters on scene of fire at Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to fire at the Motel 6 on Greshamwood Place, just off Midlothian Turnpike, officials say.

The call came in around 4:30 in the afternoon on Saturday. One of the lanes of the turnpike was shut down briefly as crews got to on scene.

The first firefighters that arrived found heavy smoke coming out of a room in the back of the building.

The Battalion Chief spoke with 8News. He says crews were able to knock down the fire within minutes of getting there.

Everyone in the building was able to get out, officials say there are no reports of injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This story is still developing, stick with 8News for updates.

____

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.