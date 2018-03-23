VIDEO: Suspect swipes vaporizer device from Chesterfield store employee

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for a suspect who was caught on camera stealing an employee’s vaporizer device from a local store Wednesday night.

Police said the incident took place at around 7 p.m. at the Vapor Connection VA on Southshore Point Drive in Midlothian.

The surveillance video released by police shows the suspect leaning on the counter before reaching to grab a nearby vaporizer device and placing it in his pocket.

Anyone with information, or who can identify the suspect, is asked to call police at (804) 748-0660.

