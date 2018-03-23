Vanished on vacation: 20 years after local woman goes missing, FBI still investigating

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) —- Family members say there is a renewed effort in the investigation to find Amy Lynn Bradley, a local woman who went missing twenty years ago, tomorrow.

Bradley vanished on vacation, traveling with loved ones on the Royal Caribbean’s “Rhapsody of the Seas.” The FBI says Amy went to a disco with her brother and in the morning of March 24,1998 the 23-year-old was nowhere to be found.

Amy would now be 43.

Investigators are still trying to search for any clues to where Amy may be. Amy’s father, Ron Bradley, told 8News off camera that there’s been a renewed effort in the search over the past year and a half.

The FBI is using social media to get the word out, posting videos with the family and investigator on Facebook.

A reward of up to $25,000 is also being offered for any information into Amy’s disappearance. The family says any information at all can help in the case.

Authorities want you to contact your local FBI office or the nearest U.S. Consulate or Embassy.

