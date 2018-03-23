‘The motive is still unclear’: Police still pursuing leads in 2017 homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they continue to seek information in relation to a homicide that occurred last year in the city’s Brookland Park neighborhood.

Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2017, police were called to the 3100 block of Cliff Avenue for what was initially an in-progress burglary. When officers arrived, they found the victim, 57-year-old Karon E. Williams of Cliff Avenue, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police were told when a family member heard several loud noises from the back door, Ms. Williams went to investigate. As she approached the rear of the home, she was struck by a bullet that entered through a window.

Williams was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to her injuries later that day.

“The motive is still unclear as to why Ms. Williams’ home was targeted,” said Det. Joseph Fultz. “We need the community’s assistance with any information to bring closure to Ms. Williams’ family. They wish to find out who is responsible for this terrible crime.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Det. J. Fultz at (804) 646-3929 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. The P3 Times Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

