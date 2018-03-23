Teen charged after bringing loaded gun to Highland Springs HS

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student has been charged after bringing a loaded gun to Highland Springs High School on Friday.

The 16-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

Henrico Police say they acted on a tip, searched the student’s backpack and located the gun.

Henrico Schools’ spokesperson, Andy Jenks, said in a statement that the gun was immediately confiscated, and it was never brandished or used in a threatening manner.

Both the high school and the Advanced Career Education Center at Highland Springs were on lockdown while police investigated.

The complete statement from Jenks reads:

“All students are safe, and dismissal has occurred today at the normal time. We are thankful that a very serious safety concern was brought to our attention today and that we have worked with Henrico Police to address the matter appropriately. Today, after receiving a tip from someone inside the high school, a loaded gun was discovered inside a backpack. The item was immediately confiscated by police, and to the best of our knowledge it was never brandished or used in a threatening manner. Both schools were placed on lockdown until dismissal in order to allow Henrico Police to investigate the matter thoroughly. During this time classroom instruction continued normally until dismissal. The high school administrative team will continue to work directly with the individuals believed to be involved, and their families, as the investigation continues. Again, we are thankful that this matter was brought to our immediate attention so it could be addressed right away. We always encourage students, their families and community members to come forward when they see or hear something that may impact or involve school safety. Please help us by taking this moment to speak with your student(s) about the importance of a safe and secure school environment.”

Anyone with information in this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

