Students prepare for March for Our Lives rally in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – As tens of thousands prepare to participate in rallies across the country demanding gun control, students in Richmond plan on taking over the Capitol Building with a similar message.

Participants from several non-profits and Richmond Public Schools plan to lead the way, filling the steps of the Capitol Building around noon to March on the Capitol.

The student-led event is one of more than 800 events in conjunction with the main ‘March for Our Lives’ event in Washington, D.C.

Organizers hope the Richmond-based event gives those who can’t make it to Washington a chance to make their voices heard.

Participants at the Richmond Peace Education Center spent the week making signs ahead of the gun-control rally.

St. John’s Episcopal Church in Richmond held a prayer vigil ahead of the nationwide event.

Dorothy White, a priest associate, plans to show her support by standing alongside the students in Washington.

“A lot of time wisdom comes through the youngest among us and I wanted to affirm the sanity that these children are using to wake us up to our insanity,” White said.

Amelie Wilmer, priest in charge, said the issue of gun violence has been a concern for her.

She’ll be marching on the capitol, hoping lawmakers consider gun legislation.

“I find that walking alongside others who carry that deep concern in their heart during times like this is important but it’s a walk we continue to make,” Wilmer said.

Participants who plan to participate in ‘March For Our Lives’ in Richmond should plan on meeting at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School on Mosby Street at 10 a.m.

There will be a rally there until 11:15 a.m. Participants will march from the middle school to the Capitol Building.

They plan to arrive at the Capitol Building at noon.

