Richmond SPCA celebrates 50,000 adoptions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond SPCA is celebrating a major milestone.

Today it marked 50,000 adoptions since becoming a no-kill humane organization in 2002.

“The Richmond community has embraced the adoption and rescue of homeless animals,” says Tabitha Treloar, the Richmond SPCA Director of Communications. “People understand the best way to acquire your pet is by adopting a homeless animal.”

Treloar explains every adoption makes a huge impact.

“Not only when you adopt an animal from us are you giving a home to the dog or cat that you take home, but you are really giving us to save the next life,” she says. “There is so much more work to be done and at the Richmond SPCA we are going to save lives every day.”

