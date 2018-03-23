Police: 4 arrested for armed Carytown 7-Eleven robbery could be linked to others in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Four people have been arrested in connection with a recent armed robbery at a Carytown 7-Eleven, and detectives believe they are also connected to multiple robberies in Chesterfield County as well.

The most recent incident occurred at around 3 a.m. Friday at the 7-Eleven located in the 3600 block of West Cary Street. According to police, 19-year-old Anthony R. Wilson Jr., of Hiddenwell Lane in Chester, entered the store and pointed a firearm at the clerk, demanding money. He grabbed money from both registers and also stole merchandise from the store before fleeing on foot toward Thompon Street.

Officers in the area observed a silver Jeep Grand Cherokee leaving a parking lot around the same time the call came and pulled the vehicle over. Wilson Jr. and three others were all arrested.

Wilson Jr. was charged with robbery and use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Rashuan L. Smith, 18, of Elliot Drive in Petersburg, 20-year-old Yolana E. Hobbs of 6th Street in Petersburg and 24-year-old Devin I. Van Gundy of 6th Street in Petersburg were all charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

Detectives believe the four are also connected to robberies in Chesterfield County, though no other details were provided.

