Parents react to decision to make Bellwood ES year round in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Starting toward the end of July, Bellwood Elementary will begin its first year-round school year.

Students will be starting about six weeks earlier than usual, will attend school for nine weeks, with three-week breaks in between, and a little longer break during the summer.

“It just really makes me sad and I feel like our voices are not heard. They want to push their agenda and that’s exactly what they’re doing,” said parent Shanna Powell.

Powell says she’s not happy about the decision and will opt her 4th grader out of his final year at the school. Powell says she believes the county moved too quickly with its decision, from sending out an interest survey in January, to voting to change the school year Friday.

“I’ve been a mom to Bellwood for 9 years. Every one of my children has walked across the Bellwood stage for their graduation, and my son will not have that opportunity,” said Powell.

“I feel like basically our kids are being used as guinea pigs,” said parent Wendy Logan.

Logan says she sent the school system a letter about her concerns.

“Transportation issues, budgetary issues. The grant is only good for 2 years, how are we going to fund it after that,” said Logan.

“I feel confident that we will be able to address the concerns a few parents have raised,” said school board member Carrie Coyner.

Coyner says they reached out to the community and a majority supported the decision. She says during those three week breaks students currently struggling at Bellwood won’t be left behind.

“A student who is struggling will be able to catch up and be at the same level as their classmates,” said Coyner.

“I’m actually excited about it, it will allow a better education for my child,” said parent Elizabeth Austin.

Parents like Austin say the county is doing the right thing.

“I know people fear change and change is uncomfortable but I can’t think of a reason not to do this for our children,” said Austin.

Chesterfield County superintendent James Lane says Bellwood Elementary will serve as a pilot and if successful, year-round school could come to Falling Creek Middle and Elementary Schools and perhaps schools beyond that in the future.

The school’s principal will hold monthly information sessions for parents. The school system says the YMCA will offer discounted rates on childcare for the intermission periods.

In Petersburg, AP Hill Elementary and Peabody Middle schools had year-round school for three years. The school system got a grant to see if it would work. The school system tells us SOL scores did not improve during that time at Peabody middle school. Scores at AP Hill were undetermined because testing procedures were violated in spring 2017.

