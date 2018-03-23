Man sentenced to 20 years for drug trafficking

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking conspiracy responsible for distributing kilograms of heroin and fentanyl in the Colonial Beach, Westmoreland County and King George County areas.

According to court documents, 38-year old Dwayne Proctor, of Maryland, conspired with others to traffic more than 1000 grams of heroin and fentanyl from at least Jan. 2015 through May 2017.

Proctor allegedly used several residences to sell and store the illegal drugs, including using his mother’s home in Colonial Beach to store over a kilogram of fentanyl and over a kilogram of heroin.

Proctor’s co-conspirators were also charged in the case:

Name, Age City Sentencing Lawrence Buckner, 37 King George 8 years on Oct. 27, 2017 Jeffrey Dudley, 26 Colonial Beach 7 years on Oct. 27, 2017 Clifton Howdershelt, 54 King George 11 years on Nov. 13, 2017 Edward Shupe, 47 King George 11 years on Oct. 20, 2017 Terrell Sylvester Johnson, 28 Westmoreland 12 years on Nov. 20, 2017

