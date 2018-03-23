Man indicted in October fatal shooting in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man has been indicted in the October fatal shooting in Chesterfield County.

Christopher W. Bryant, 26, of Richmond, has been indicted with first-degree murder after 28-year-old Chazaray D. Moseley, of Richmond, was found shot to death in a vehicle.

Police responded to a report of an improperly parked vehicle on Old Zion Hill Road on the morning of Oct. 27. Police say the responding officer checked the vehicle’s registration and determined that the vehicle’s owner lived nearby.

PREVIOUS: Police: 28-year-old found shot to death in vehicle in Chesterfield neighborhood

According to police, the officer then responded to that residence and asked its occupants to move the vehicle. When the occupants responded to move the vehicle shortly before 11 a.m., they discovered Moseley in the vehicle and called the police.

The investigation later indicated that Moseley was, in fact, shot.

Bryant, who is currently incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail, was served with the indictments on Thursday. He was also indicted with use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon

