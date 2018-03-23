Man charged with threatening to murder Congressman

NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested on charges of threatening to murder and assault a member of Congress.

Wallace Grove Godwin, 69, a local of Virginia Beach, met with Congressman Scott Taylor on Thursday.

After becoming frustrated during a discussion about marijuana policy, Godwin told a member of the Congressman’s staff, “Scott is having an event this Saturday. I am going to get my shotgun and do something about this. I will just handle this myself,” according to court documents.

Godwin then allegedly pointed at two staffers in the room and stated, “You two are next.”

These recent threats follow two other incidents that Godwin had with Congressman Taylor.

In 2017, Godwin visited Congressman Taylor’s private residence and interacted directly with the congressman outside his home.

During another incident, Godwin visited the office of the Congressman in Virginia Beach and yelled at staff members.

Godwin has been charged with threatening to murder and assault a United States official and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.