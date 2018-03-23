Kings Dominion debuts new hybrid roller coaster

Related Coverage Kings Dominion announces new roller coaster opening in 2018

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Kings Dominion debuted its new roller coaster to fans from across the country.

Coaster enthusiasts spent Friday gliding 111 feet into the air then flying down hills at 54 miles per hour.

Twisted Timbers is the only wood and steel hybrid coaster in the Mid-Atlantic.

Owen Rader and his father, Chris Rader, drove in from North Carolina for the opportunity to ride Twisted Timbers.

“Exhilarating, it was amazing,” O. Rader gushed.

It was the 78th roller coaster the pair have ridden together.

“It’s nice and smooth for an older person,” C. Rader laughed. “Nice not to be jerked around. It’s a pretty awesome ride.”

Twisted Timbers starts off with a 109-foot barrel-roll drop. It takes thrill seekers through several inversions and 20 airtime moments.

Carsten Anderson and his buddy came all the way from Ohio to see what the new coaster is all about.

“You don’t want it to end … it’s awesome,” Anderson said. “It just keeps going and going and going and it’s super smooth; tons of airtime. You can’t ask for anything more.”

Jason Hammond is president of the Great Ohio Coaster Club. He’s ridden on 848 roller coasters.

Hammond puts Twisted Timbers on his top ten list.

“My favorite is the speed and the airtime,” Hammond explained. “I like it when you sort of float over the hills. This one’s pretty intense but it’s still a lot of fun.”

Jackie Duval loved the airtime offered during the nearly 2-minute ride.

“Little bit of freedom for a minute or so,” she adds. “You know close as you’ll get to flying.”

Rocky Mountain Construction designed the coaster, which took about a year to build.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.