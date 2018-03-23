Hopewell Police: Missing woman returned home safely

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A woman that Hopewell Police was trying to locate has been found safe.

Ms. Gwendolyn Gerlach was last seen by the workers at a day center on March 22. and was thought to be in the cities of Richmond, Petersburg and Hopewell.

Ms. Gerlach,69, suffers from dementia and it was believed that she was not in possession of her prescribed medication at the time.

Ms. Gerlach has returned home safely.

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.